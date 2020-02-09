Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 3,697 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.