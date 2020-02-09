Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.97 ($40.66).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Shares of HLAG traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €78.10 ($90.81). The stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52 week low of €21.84 ($25.40) and a 52 week high of €82.00 ($95.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01.

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.