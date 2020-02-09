Happycoin Price Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.01259958 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003933 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

