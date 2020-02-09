Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and $11.21 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,755,567,383 tokens. Harmony's official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

