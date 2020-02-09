HarmonyCoin Trading Up 51.6% This Week (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $154.00 and $101.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HarmonyCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.03395646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00238115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00138808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin was first traded on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity.

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HarmonyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HarmonyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.