Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Given $12.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harrow Health an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $30,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HROW opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.26. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

