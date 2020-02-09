Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,408 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $145,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

