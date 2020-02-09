Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,805 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.