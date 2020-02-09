HashCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $813,437.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $813,437.00 and $404.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $590.27 or 0.05831550 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003089 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

