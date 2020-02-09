Hashgard (GARD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $1.20 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

