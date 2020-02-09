Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95,714.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003474 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $95,714.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,058.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.02242363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.04441113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00754799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00851869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00115124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009812 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00699963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,664,558 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

