Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $116,892.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,109.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.02262221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.04440696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00764604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00840315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00116224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009582 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00700420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,658,462 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

