Havy Trading Up 85.6% Over Last 7 Days (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Havy has traded 85.6% higher against the US dollar. One Havy token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Havy has a market capitalization of $21,658.00 and $7.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Havy alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027027 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00348726 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037700 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000828 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Havy Token Profile

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,609,913,149 tokens. The official website for Havy is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.