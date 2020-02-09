HBZ coin (HBZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,739.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, HitBTC, Mercatox and Exmo. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $34,739.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.61 or 0.05787106 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023707 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00129138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039512 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitlish, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

