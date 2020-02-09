HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several brokerages have commented on HDS. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $41.52. 950,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.