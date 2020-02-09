Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) vs. AdaptHealth (NYSE:AHCO)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

This table compares Global Cord Blood and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 34.86% 10.88% 5.73% AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.54%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 4.02 $43.38 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 195.63

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.