Head-To-Head Review: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) versus Qorvo (OTCMKTS:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 11.03% 14.97% 10.74% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,062.85% N/A -166.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qorvo and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 7 12 0 2.63 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qorvo currently has a consensus price target of $112.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.09 billion 3.94 $133.13 million $5.25 20.03 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.97 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qorvo beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

