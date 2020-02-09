Head to Head Survey: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 14.55% 15.14% 3.81% Ovintiv 16.84% 10.12% 4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 5 1 0 2.17 Ovintiv 0 4 2 0 2.33

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.82, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 58.22%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $390.25 million 2.93 -$28.63 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $5.94 billion 0.74 $1.07 billion $4.30 3.93

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Comstock Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

