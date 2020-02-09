Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Hecla Mining stock remained flat at $$3.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,383,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 137.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

