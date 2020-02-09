HelloGold (HGT) Hits One Day Volume of $149.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. HelloGold has a market cap of $215,385.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

