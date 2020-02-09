Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 596 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

