Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $145.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. The stock has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

