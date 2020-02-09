Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 21,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 178,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,286.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.