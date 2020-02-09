HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $520,909.00 and $24,579.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,920,066 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

