Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Hexcel worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.