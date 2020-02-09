High Voltage (HVCO) Price Tops $0.0084

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, High Voltage has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One High Voltage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Voltage has a market cap of $12,512.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage Profile

High Voltage (CRYPTO:HVCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin. The official website for High Voltage is www.highvoltagecoin.tech.

Buying and Selling High Voltage

High Voltage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Voltage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Voltage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

