Hiveterminal Token Trading 15.5% Higher This Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $458,567.00 and $38.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

