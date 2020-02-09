Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

