Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.53. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

