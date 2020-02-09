Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.49. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

