Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

