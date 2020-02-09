HOQU (HQX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $175,632.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). HOQU has a market cap of $390,527.00 and $175,632.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

