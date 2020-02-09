Horizen Hits Market Cap of $97.74 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $97.74 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $11.66 or 0.00115322 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, DragonEX, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00694184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00127133 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002280 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,384,425 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, COSS, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Upbit, Graviex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

