Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and QNB (NASDAQ:QNBC) Head to Head Analysis

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 26.47% 11.12% 1.36% QNB 22.84% 10.62% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and QNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 3.09 $66.54 million $1.64 10.54 QNB $48.09 million 2.73 $11.34 million N/A N/A

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats QNB on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

