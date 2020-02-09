HorusPay Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $625,223.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HorusPay has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

