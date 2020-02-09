HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $17,798.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.01259958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046720 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00213420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004412 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

