Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group makes up 2.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Huazhu Group worth $42,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. 4,036,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

