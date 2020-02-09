Hubii Network (HBT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1,181.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.78 or 0.03396068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00137744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

