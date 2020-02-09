Humaniq Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, Upbit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $79,367.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Hotbit, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

