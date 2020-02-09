Humaniq Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.14 million and $79,913.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

