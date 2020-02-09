Hush (HUSH) Trading Up 28.1% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $477,056.00 and $918.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00700131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00132508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00117739 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001573 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,336,905 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

