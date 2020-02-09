HyperCash (HC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48.53 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00023136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $104.54 million and approximately $48.53 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.78 or 0.03396068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00137744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,507,050 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Huobi, Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, Coinnest, HitBTC, Gate.io, EXX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

