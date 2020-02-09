HyperExchange Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $916.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

