Hyperion Achieves Market Cap of $26.84 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $26.84 million and $2.90 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

