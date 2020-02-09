HyperQuant 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,185.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $39,001.00 and $69,185.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

