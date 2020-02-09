i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 198.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.60% of i3 Verticals worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIIV. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $36.27 on Friday. i3 Verticals Inc has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $975.55 million, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.