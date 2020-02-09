IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Nomura in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $304.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 989,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

