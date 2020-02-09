IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IBERIABANK by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in IBERIABANK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

