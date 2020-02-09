Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Icon worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Icon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $168.92 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

