Iconic Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,002.00 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic has a total market cap of $6,002.00 and $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Iconic

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

